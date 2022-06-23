Coast Guard repatriates 101 people to Haiti

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant’s crew repatriated 101 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, after being stopped approximately 20 miles northwest of Isla de Tortue, Haiti.

Vigilant’s crew arrived on scene and reported the vessel was grossly overloaded and unsafe.

“The Coast Guard and our partners will continue to vigilantly patrol, detect, intercept and deter unsafe voyages,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard District Seven.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 6,009 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.