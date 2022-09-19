Coast Guard reopens U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Fiona

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard set Port Condition FOUR Monday opening the maritime ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands following the passing of Hurricane Fiona.

During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and cargo operations may resume, including bunkering and lightering. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.

All seaports in Puerto Rico remain closed under Port Condition ZULU until further notice, including:

Arecibo,

Ceiba

Culebra

Fajardo

Guanica

Guayama/Las Mareas

Guayanilla

Mayagüez

Ponce

Salinas/Aguirre

San Juan

Tallaboa

Vieques

Yabucoa

Coast Guard port assessment teams in Puerto Rico continue working with harbor pilots and the maritime industry to reopen the ports as soon as possible.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.