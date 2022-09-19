Coast Guard reopens U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Fiona

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port opens the Port. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by PA3 Jose Hernandez)(U.S. Coast Guard graphic by PA3 Jose Hernandez)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard set Port Condition FOUR Monday opening the maritime ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands following the passing of Hurricane Fiona.

During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and cargo operations may resume, including bunkering and lightering. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.

All seaports in Puerto Rico remain closed under Port Condition ZULU until further notice, including:

  • Arecibo,
  • Ceiba
  • Culebra
  • Fajardo
  • Guanica
  • Guayama/Las Mareas
  • Guayanilla
  • Mayagüez
  • Ponce
  • Salinas/Aguirre
  • San Juan
  • Tallaboa
  • Vieques
  • Yabucoa

Coast Guard port assessment teams in Puerto Rico continue working with harbor pilots and the maritime industry to reopen the ports as soon as possible.

