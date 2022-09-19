Coast Guard reopens the Port of San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard set Port Condition FOUR Monday opening the maritime ports of Arecibo, Ceiba, Culebra, Fajardo, San Juan, and Vieques, following the passing of Hurricane Fiona.

The Port of San Juan is restricted to conducting daylight operations only until further notice.

During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and cargo operations may resume, including bunkering and lightering. All mariners are advised to use caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard.

All other seaports in Puerto Rico remain closed under Port Condition ZULU until further notice, including:

Guanica

Guayama/Las Mareas

Guayanilla

Mayagüez

Ponce

Salinas/Aguirre

Tallaboa

Yabucoa

Coast Guard port assessment teams in Puerto Rico continue working with harbor pilots and the maritime industry to reopen these ports as soon as possible.

