Coast Guard reopens ports of Canaveral and Jacksonville with restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has set Port Condition Four with restrictions in Port Canaveral and Port of Jacksonville and opened the Port of Fernandina without restrictions.

Unless authorized by the COTP, all vessels with a draft of 35ft or greater, are prohibited from transiting in the Port of Canaveral until a full assessment of the waterway and port infrastructure is conducted.

Hurricane Ian’s severe weather is no longer a threat to the port of Canaveral. However, the conditions of the waterways and port infrastructure are still unknown and full assessments of the affected areas are still being conducted.

All mariners must follow the restrictions listed below in the port of Jacksonville:

Only one-way traffic is authorized for vessels over 500 gross tons transiting the port,

Vessels may only transit the port during daylight hours,

Vessels may not transit the port if visibility is less than 10 nautical miles.

Vessels without pilotage may contact the COTP to request authorization at (904) 591-7253.

Hurricane Ian’s severe weather is no longer a threat to the ports of Northeast Florida. However, the conditions of the waterways and port infrastructure are still unknown, and full assessments of the affected areas are still being conducted.

As the assessments are being completed, the COTP may open specific portions of the port and/or allow certain vessels to transit these areas.

Information on the status of Port Conditions can be obtained from the Sector Jacksonville Homeport internet site at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/jacksonville.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.