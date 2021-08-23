Coast Guard reopens all maritime ports within the Northeast

BOSTON — Coast Guard Captains of the Port have reopened the area’s maritime ports, following the passing of Tropical Storm Henri.

All ports within the New York, and New Jersey, were reopened without restrictions at 5 p.m., Sunday.

All ports within the entire Long Island, and Long Island Sound area were reopened without restrictions at 9 a.m., Monday.

All ports within the entire southeastern New England region, including Narragansett Bay, Mount Hope Bay, Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod Bay, Vineyard Sound, and Nantucket Sound reopened without restrictions as 9:21 a.m., Monday.

All ports within the entire Captain of the Port Boston area, including Boston Harbor, Gloucester Harbor, Plymouth, and Salem, reopened without restrictions at 8 a.m., Monday.

All ports within the entire Captain of the Port areas of Northern New England, including Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Portland Harbor, Maine, Searsport, Maine, Eastport Maine, and Bar Harbor, Maine, reopened without restrictions at 10 a.m., Monday.

Port facilities are now open to all commercial vessel traffic, ferries are authorized to return to service, and maritime cargo operations within the port may resume normal operations.

All mariners are advised to exercise caution due to floating debris, and to report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard via VHF channel 16. Recreational boaters should pay close attention to weather updates and any small craft advisories before getting underway.