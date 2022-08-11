Coast Guard removes pollution threats from Punta Gorda boat fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Coast Guard concluded operations, Wednesday, to remove pollution from a Punta Gorda marina boat fire.

American Compliance Technologies recovered approximately 820 gallons of oily water mixture and 590 pounds of absorbent boom and materials from the marina.

Coast Guard pollution responders from Sector St. Petersburg oversaw containment and cleanup operations, and the safety zone while the hazards from the eight vessel boat fire was being removed.

At least eight boats caught fire at the Riviera Marina around 1:45 p.m. July 22. The Charlotte County Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

To report pollution, please contact the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

