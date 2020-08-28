Coast Guard removes fishing vessel from St. Mary’s inlet, GA

JACKSONVILLE-Fla.— The Coast Guard completed pollution mitigation and removal efforts for the fishing vessel Phuong Mai in St. Mary’s Inlet Georgia, Friday.

The vessel posed a hazard to the marine environment and was an imminent threat to obstruct passage of the navigation channel. As the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville federalized the response using the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund. Over 500 gallons of oily water was pumped from the vessel, and contractors successfully removed the vessel and debris from the water.

The Coast Guard rescued two adults after their fishing vessel ran aground on Thursday, August 20th on the north jetty in St Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the two adults to safety with no reported injuries. The 40-foot fishing vessel encountered damage to their fiberglass hull and sank in approximately 20-feet of water.

“The Coast Guard is responsible for safeguarding the American people, ensuring security in a complex maritime environment, and ensuring the economic prosperity of the region,” said Petty Officer First Class Justin Chartier, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator representative on the response “This was a unique response that included 6 out of 11 Coast Guard missions: Ports, Waterways, & Coastal Security, Search & Rescue, Living Marine Resources, Marine Safety, Defense Readiness, and Marine Environmental Protection. We are thankful to the multiple federal and state agencies that assisted on the response. With their help, we were able to quickly remove the vessel from the water, prevent the threat of pollution to the local area and eliminate a hazard to navigation in a port of national significance.”

