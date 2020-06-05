Coast Guard reminds public to prepare for Tropical Depression Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard reminds the public and mariners to prepare for the arrival of Tropical Depression Cristobal.

Cristobal is expected to make landfall this weekend. Monitor your local weather services to stay updated on any potential changes.

Port conditions change based on weather forecasts, and current port conditions can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:

Sector Mobile, Alabama

Sector New Orleans, Louisiana

Sector Houston-Galveston, Texas

Sector Corpus Christi, Texas

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

Stay off the water. Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly and our ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings.

Be prepared. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or to sustaining damage. Mooring lines should be doubled in case of high winds. Boats that can be trailered should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, life jackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources to be diverted to ensure people are not in distress.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

