Coast Guard reminds boaters of Regulated Navigation Area near Pittsburgh

NEW ORLEANS — Members of Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh are reminding recreational boaters of the new Regulated Navigation Area (RNA) at an area known as the “Pitt Pool” near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The RNA, which has been in effect since February 14, prohibits all vessels from anchoring, mooring, stopping or loitering further than 100 feet from the riverbank. Vessels are allowed to be stopped or anchored within the 100 foot zone as long as they are not impeding any ramps, marinas or places for mooring.

“The safety of our recreational boating community and protecting our nation’s marine transportation system are our highest priorities,” said Cmdr. Aaron Demo, MSU Pittsburgh’s commanding officer. “Having this regulated navigation area will greatly reduce the chance of accidents that could occur between recreational boaters and the regular commercial boating traffic in that area. Our main objective is to provide recreational boaters with a safe place to enjoy the beautiful amenities of downtown Pittsburgh.”

MSU Pittsburgh has been working with representatives from both the commercial and recreational sectors to develop this RNA to maximize the safety and minimize potential impacts between recreational and commercial vessels transiting the “Pitt Pool” area.

The “Pitt Pool” encompasses the waters of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers between the Ninth Street Highway Bridge at mile marker 0.8 on the Allegheny River, Fort Pitt Highway Bridge at MM 0.22 on the Monongahela River, and West End-North Side Highway Bridge at MM 0.8 on the Ohio River.

The regulatory site for the RNA can be found at Title 33 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 165, Subpart F, Section 823.