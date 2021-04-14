Coast Guard recovers 1 unresponsive, continues searching for 12 missing people

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard recovered one unresponsive person and continues to search for 12 missing people from a capsized commercial lift boat 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.
Coast Guard rescue crews have searched more than 1,440 square miles, which is an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, during a combined search period of nearly 40-hours.
“Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts for the missing people from the capsized vessel,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “When it comes to search and rescue, each case is dynamic and no single case is the same as the next. Anytime our Coast Guard crews head out for search and rescue, it is always our hope to safely bring those people back and reunite them with their friends and families.”
Rescue assets involved in the search so far:
- The pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
- Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Seven good Samaritan vessels
- One commercial air medical service crew