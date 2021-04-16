Coast Guard recovers 1 Thursday night from missing lift boat crew

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard recovered one unresponsive person in the water Thursday near the capsized Seacor Power lift boat 8 miles south of Port Fourchon.
A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew spotted one person in the water at 7:10 p.m. while searching the area.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Daily, also in the area searching, recovered the unresponsive person and transported him to Coast Guard Station Grand Isle where a coroner pronounced the man deceased.
Out of respect for the privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the name of the man recovered Thursday night or the others mariners involved in the incident.
Divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. Divers had to resurface mid morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving again around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Rescue assets involved in the search so far:
- The pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Moray
- Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
- Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
- Port Fourchon Sherriff’s Department
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- One commercial air medical service crew