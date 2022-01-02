Coast Guard recovers 1, continues searching for missing boater

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard recovered the body of one unresponsive boater and continues searching, Sunday, for the remaining person missing from the sunken vessel “Dog House” near Cedar Key.

Deceased is David Savioe, 33, and missing is Michael Sedor, 39.

Coast Guard crews have searched for nearly 60 hours covering more than 948 square nautical miles.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 11 a.m., Wednesday, reporting debris in the water. The watchstanders deployed Coast Guard crews to search the area with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Levi County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of David,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts to find Michael.”

Rescue assets involved in the search so far:

Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot boat crew

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews

FWC marine crews

Levi Sheriff’s County Office crews

