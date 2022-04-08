Coast Guard recognizes good Samaritan for heroic actions in Houston Ship Channel

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard recognized Robert C. Moore Friday during a ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston for his heroic actions when he assisted a motorist in distress at the Lynchburg Ferry Terminal in Baytown, Texas.

Capt. Jason E. Smith, commander, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, recognized Moore with a Certificate of Merit for his quick response and selfless actions.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Moore and his wife witnessed a vehicle drive off the Lynchburg Ferry landing and into the Houston Ship Channel. Moore jumped into the water to render assistance.

Moore attempted to enter through the open trunk but was unable to access the main compartment when the car turned nearly vertical. As the vehicle sank, Moore pointed to the window and indicated that the driver should attempt to roll it down. The vehicle completely submerged and the driver resurfaced. Moore grabbed the man, pulled him to the side of the ferry landing, then swam over to the guard rail where other citizens were waiting to help them both out of the water.

“It is my distinct honor to present this Certificate of Merit to Mr. Moore for his brave and selfless actions which helped save a man’s life,” said Smith. “The Coast Guard expresses its utmost gratitude for the actions of Mr. Moore and praises his attentiveness and swift response that day.”

Moore currently resides in Bellaire, Texas, with his wife, Karen, and children, Alex, Ellen, Levi and Mitchell.

“Receiving this award means there was success in what I needed to do,” said Moore. “I’m relieved Mr. Simmons had the chance to come out of that dire situation, and that I was not harmed in the process, especially with my family there.”

A Certificate of Merit recognizes notable services that have assisted greatly in furthering the aims and functions of the Coast Guard.