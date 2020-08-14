Coast Guard recognizes Cross Sound Ferry crew for heroic rescue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Coast Guard presented a Public Service Award to the Cross Sound Ferry Cape Henlopen crew in New London, Connecticut, Friday.

Capt. Eva Van Camp, Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound commander, presented the crew with a Certificate of Merit for the rescue of five people from a vessel north of Plum Island, New York on July 20, 2020.

“I cannot overemphasize the value of our professional partners in the maritime industry,” said Capt. Van Camp. “The incredible actions and skill displayed without hesitation by the crew of Cape Henlopen in the aid of five fellow mariners, are in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Coast Guard and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

On July 20, the Coast Guard received a report of a vessel taking on water. The captain and crew of Cape Henlopen responded quickly and located the vessel. The crew deployed the ferry’s life raft and safely embarked all five stranded boaters onboard the ferry. The crew checked the rescued boaters for medical concerns and returned them safely to shore.

The Certificate of Merit recognizes significant endeavors by individuals and groups that prove to be significantly beneficial to one or more of the Coast Guard’s missions and responsibilities as to warrant a tangible, public expression of appreciation.

