Coast Guard recognizes boat captain for actions in Brownsville Ship Channel

May 6th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Capt. Hans Govertsen, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, poses for a photo after presenting a Certificate of Merit to Jonathan Green and the crew of the Tropic Star in Aransas Pass, Texas, May 6, 2022. Green and the crew were presented the award for saving the lives of two individuals who were ejected from their boat in the Brownsville Ship Channel on July 14, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Darren Hicks)

Capt. Hans Govertsen poses for a photo after presenting a Certificate of Merit to Jonathan Green and the crew of the Tropic Star in Aransas Pass, Texas, May 6, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Darren Hicks)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard recognized Jonathan Green, captain of the crew boat Tropic Star, during a ceremony in Aransas Pass, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Capt. Hans Govertsen, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presented Green and the Tropic Star crew with a Certificate of Merit for saving the lives of two individuals who were ejected from their boat in the Brownsville Ship Channel, July 14, 2021.

Green, his crew and eight passengers were en route to the dredge vessel Kingfisher for a crew change when a recreational vessel attempted to overtake the Tropic Star. Impact with the Tropic Star’s wake ejected the recreational vessel’s operator and passenger, throwing them into the water. The vessel’s kill switch failed, leaving the unmanned boat in full throttle.

While rescuing the two individuals, Green maneuvered the Tropic Star to block the unmanned vessel, protecting the people in the water from further harm.

Green, a 30-year-old father of seven children, has worked with G&S Marine as crew boat captain for two and a half years.

“My family and I are very grateful to receive this award,” said Green. “Even if this day didn’t come, I would do it all over again for anyone in trouble.”

A Certificate of Merit recognizes notable services that have assisted greatly in furthering the aims and functions of the Coast Guard.

