Coast Guard receives proposal for Snake River bridge construction near Nyssa, Ore.

Seattle, WA – The 13th Coast Guard District, has received an application from Alscott Farms, LLC Company, requesting approval for plans of two replacement bridges to be constructed across the Snake River to Gamble Island between Malheur County, Ore., and Payette County, Idaho.

WATERWAY AND LOCATION: Snake River at latitude: 43°54’26.4” N, longitude: 116° 58’ 40.2” W.

PROPOSAL: The proposed project involves removing the two existing bridges. These consist of in-water piles supporting a fixed bridge section made of steel and wood decking. Two new bridges would be constructed. They would increase horizontal navigational clearance while maintaining existing vertical clearance.



FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING INSTRUCTIONS ON PROVIDING COMMENTS: The complete public notice, including a brief summary of project impacts, a map of the location, and plans for the proposed bridge replacement can be viewed and printed from the following website https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN

Parties wishing to make comments concerning the proposed project or to seek further information regarding the same, should contact the Commander Thirteenth Coast Guard District, Attn: Bridge Administrator (dpw) via email, phone, or written correspondence.

Such request should arrive on or before June 19, 2020. The Bridge Administrator is Mr. Steven Fischer and may be contacted at (206) 220-7282, by email at D13-SMB-D13BRIDGES@uscg.mil or by mail at 915 Second Avenue, Suite 3510, Seattle, WA. 98174-1067.

