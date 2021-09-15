Coast Guard receives proposal for bridge project over Salmon Bay

SEATTLE — The Commander, Thirteenth Coast Guard District, has received a request for a preliminary navigation clearance determination (PNCD) from the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) in preparation for compiling a Coast Guard Bridge Permit application for a proposed West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions light-rail transit project across Salmon Bay over the Lake Washington Ship Canal near the Ballard Bridge.

A PNCD defines the bridge navigation clearances which have been evaluated and determined to have a high likelihood of being approved by the Coast Guard and to help the applicant refine development of alternatives for a proposed bridge project.

The Coast Guard is seeking comments on the navigational clearances required to support waterway users (including vessels and facilities). The public is highly encouraged to carefully review this notice and provide comments, to include detailed and specific comments related to anticipated operational or economic effects associated with navigating through the waterway or accessing nearby marine facilities as a result of the proposed navigational clearances. Location and diagrams can be found at the link below.

Public Notice 06-21 is available at: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN

Comments will be received for the record at the office of: Commander (dpw), Thirteenth Coast Guard District, 915 2nd Ave, Rm 3510, Seattle, WA or via email at:

D13-SMB-D13BRIDGES@uscg.mil or by telephone (if unable to submit comments in writing) by calling 206-220-7282.

Comments should be sent to arrive on or before October 15, 2021.