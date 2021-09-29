Coast Guard receives proposal for bridge project in Eugene, Oregon

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard has issued a Navigation Only Public Notice (PN 07-21) for the Oregon Department of Transportation Beltline Highway (OR State Road 569): River Road Delta Highway Bridge Project, as well as a second, new arterial bridge nearby.

The project is located across the Willamette River, at river mile 178.2, in the City of Eugene, Lane County, Oregon.

PN 07-21 is available for review at: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN. This PN is for the Coast Guard to solicit comments exclusively related to navigation for these bridges.

Mariners and maritime stakeholders are requested to express their views, in writing, on the proposed bridges and their possible impacts on navigation, giving sufficient detail to establish a clear understanding of their reasons for support of, or opposition to, the proposed work.

Comments will be received for the record at the office of: Commander (dpw), Thirteenth Coast Guard District, 915 2nd Ave, Rm 3510, Seattle, WA, 98174, or via email at D13-SMB-D13BRIDGES@uscg.mil or by telephone (if unable to submit comments in writing) by calling 206-220-7282.

Comments should be sent to arrive on or before Oct. 29, 2021.

