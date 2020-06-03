Coast Guard receives modification request for Abernathy Bridge

SEATTLE — Coast Guard seeks public comment while reviewing an application from the Oregon State Department of Transportation requesting approval to modify the I-205 Abernathy Bridge located in Clackamas County near the cities of West Linn and Oregon City, Oregon, at river mile 25.5.

The complete public notice including a brief summary of project impacts, a map of the location, and plans for the proposed bridge replacement, can be viewed and printed from the following website https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN.

Parties wishing to make comments concerning the proposed project or to seek further information regarding the same should contact the bridge administrator Mr. Steve Fischer via email, phone, or written correspondence. His contact information is as follows steven.m.fischer3@uscg.mil, 206-220-7282.


Comments may be mailed to:
Commander
Thirteenth Coast Guard District
ATTN: Bridge Administrator
915 Second Avenue Suite 3510
Seattle, WA 98174-1067

