ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Coast Guard initiated a public comment period Wednesday pertaining to the approval of location and plans for the construction of a replacement bridge located at mile 4.4 of Snodgrass Slough near Walnut Grove.
Sacramento County is proposing to replace the existing Twin Cities Road Swing Bridge with a two-lane reinforced concrete bridge with a removable steel truss, which would improve functionality of the bridge and provide for the safety of the public.
Mariners and interested parties are requested to comment on navigational safety issues and to express their views on the proposed project, giving sufficient detail to establish a clear understanding of their reasons for support of or opposition of the proposed work. Comments will be received for the record by the 11th Coast Guard District waterways commander through May 22, 2020.
Interested parties may access Active Public Notices for Bridge Projects for the 11th Coast Guard District at the following site: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D11BN. The public notice may also be obtained by calling the 11th Coast Guard District Bridge Office at (510) 437-3515 or by email request at Rachel.C.Zamora@uscg.mil.
Coast Guard receives application for bridge replacement near Walnut Grove
