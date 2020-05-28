Coast Guard receives application for bridge modification at Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The Coast Guard initiated a public comment period Tuesday pertaining to the approval of location and plans for the modification of a bridge located in Los Angeles-Long Beach Harbor at mile 2.6 at the Port of Los Angeles.

The City of Los Angeles Harbor Department is proposing to modify the existing dual bridge by constructing an additional rail bridge between the existing east rail and west vehicular bridge. This proposed bridge modification is part of an overall project to increase storage capacity and improve yard operations at the Port of Los Angeles’ Terminal Island Pier 400 Railyard.

Mariners and interested parties are requested to comment on navigational safety issues and to express their views on the proposed project, giving sufficient detail to establish a clear understanding of their reasons for support of or opposition of the proposed work. Comments will be received for the record by the 11th Coast Guard District through June 25, 2020.

Interested parties may access Active Public Notices for Bridge Projects for the 11th Coast Guard District at the following site https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D11BN. The public notice may also be obtained by calling the 11th Coast Guard District Bridge Office at (510) 437-3516 or by email request at Carl.T.Hausner@uscg.mil.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.