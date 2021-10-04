Coast Guard ramps up security during San Francisco Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard has ramped up security for this year’s San Francisco Fleet Week to ensure events are safe and fun for both participants and spectators.

The public can expect an increased presence of Coast Guard vessels in San Francisco Bay to ensure safety and security for mariners and participants.

“San Francisco’s Fleet Week is right around the corner and the Coast Guard wants everyone to have a fun but safe time on the water,” said Capt. Taylor Lam, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander. “With that in mind, boaters are reminded to maintain a 500-yard distance from all military ships at all times. Thanks for keeping Fleet Week 2021 a safe and enjoyable event.”

Fleet Week includes a variety of events that the Coast Guard and other government agencies are scheduled to participate in along the San Francisco waterfront.

Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Teams from San Francisco, Los Angeles/Long Beach and Seattle, in addition to Maritime Security Response Team West, based in San Diego, will deploy alongside Bay Area based Coast Guard and partner agency crews to ensure the safety of participants and spectators from the water and shore.

Other Coast Guard personnel participating in this year’s fleet week events and providing safety and security coverage include crews from Coast Guard Cutters Robert Ward, George Cobb, Pike, Tern, Hawksbill and; Stations San Francisco, Rio Vista, Vallejo, Golden Gate; and air stations San Francisco and Sacramento.

Coast Guard and partner agencies are scheduled to enforce a safety zone from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Friday to Sunday, during the Navy Blue Angels air show.

Mariners should monitor VHF-FM channel 16 for up-to-date information regarding regulated areas for safety and security.

For more information on this year’s events, contact the San Francisco Fleet Week Association at (415) 306-0911, or visit http://www.fleetweeksf.org/ for a complete list of events.

Tips for mariners to stay safe on the water during fleet week can be found at https://fleetweeksf.org/safety/.

Additional information about the protective zones and areas to watch from the water at posted at homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/san-francisco.