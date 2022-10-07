Coast Guard ramps up security during San Francisco Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Coast Guard has ramped up security for this year’s San Francisco Fleet Week to ensure events are safe and fun for both participants and spectators.

The public can expect an increased presence of Coast Guard vessels in San Francisco Bay to ensure safety and security for mariners and participants.

This year’s on-water Fleet Week activities will be held October 6th through October 9th. To ensure the safety of participants and spectators on San Francisco Bay, the Coast Guard has enacted regulated areas, published in the Federal Register and advertised by Local and Broadcast Notice to Mariners.

Other Coast Guard personnel participating in this year’s fleet week events and providing safety and security coverage include crews from Coast Guard Cutters Terrell Horne, Elm, Tern, Hawksbill, Sockeye and; Stations San Francisco, Rio Vista, Vallejo, Golden Gate, Monterey; and Air Stations San Francisco and Sacramento; Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team West, Pacific Strike Team, Maritime Safety and Security Teams San Francisco, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Seattle.

“We look forward to a safe and secure San Francisco Fleet Week 2022 and hope everyone enjoys their time on the water celebrating our military and first responder public servants,” said Capt. Taylor Lam, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander.

Fleet Week includes a variety of events that the Coast Guard and other government agencies are scheduled to participate in along the San Francisco waterfront.

Coast Guard and partner agencies are scheduled to enforce a safety zone from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday, during the Navy Blue Angels air show.

For the awareness of mariners and the public, the above graphics show regulated areas for the Parade of Ships and the Blue Angels respectively.

Mariners should monitor VHF-FM channel 16 for up-to-date information regarding regulated areas for safety and security.

For more information on this year’s events, contact the San Francisco Fleet Week Association at info@fleetweeksf.org, or visit https://fleetweeksf.org/ for a complete list of events.

Tips for mariners to stay safe on the water during fleet week can be found at https://fleetweeksf.org/safety/.

Additional information about the protective zones and areas to watch from the water at posted at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/san-francisco.