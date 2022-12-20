Coast Guard presents Meritorious Public Service Award

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard presented a New York native with a Meritorious Public Service Award Monday at the New York City Harbor School on Governors Island.

On Aug. 20, 2022, Beni Nedrick, a charter boat captain, saved the lives of seven people after the 48-foot yacht, Reverie, caught fire in the Hudson River.

Nedrick was transiting the Hudson River during a chartered trip when he observed white smoke coming from the Reverie. He alerted the Coast Guard after fire broke out and people aboard the Reverie began jumping in the water.

Nedrick then began rescue efforts by deploying life preservers and assisting people in the water onto his own boat. After successfully rescuing all seven passengers, he transported them to the nearby Chelsea Piers where emergency medical services personnel awaited.

Capt. Zeita Merchant, the Captain of the Port of New York and Coast Guard Sector New York commander, presented Nedrick the award for his valiant actions at a ceremony at the New York City Harbor School.

“Captain Nedrick’s heroics highlight the benefit of partnerships between the Coast Guard and the maritime communities which it serves,” said Merchant.

Nedrick is a 2014 graduate of the New York Harbor School.

The Meritorious Public Service Award is given to recognize extraordinary heroism in advancing the Coast Guard’s missions, exceptional coordination and/or cooperation in matters pertaining to the Coast Guard’s responsibilities, or personal and direct contribution that has a direct bearing on the accomplishment of the Coast Guard’s responsibilities to the public.

