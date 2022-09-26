Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian along Florida coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard is making preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian along Florida’s gulf coast and for response to any related distress or storm damage.

The maritime community and boating public are strongly urged to track the storm’s progress and take early action to protect themselves and their vessels. Extremely high seas, heavy rains, and damaging winds that accompany tropical storms and hurricanes present serious dangers to mariners. Rescue and assistance by the Coast Guard and other agencies may be severely degraded or unavailable immediately before, during, and after a devastating storm.

Dangerous weather conditions generated by a hurricane can cover an area hundreds of miles wide. Even recreational boaters and the maritime industry who fall outside of the direct path of the storm are advised to be aware of dangerous weather conditions and take appropriate precautions to stay safe and minimize damage.

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages:

· Stay off the water. The Coast Guard’s search and rescue capabilities degrade as storm conditions strengthen. This means help could be delayed. Boaters should heed weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.

· Evacuate as necessary. If mandatory evacuations are set for an area, the public should evacuate without delay. Coast Guard personnel and other emergency responders may not be able to evacuate or rescue those in danger during the storm.

· Secure belongings. Owners of large boats are urged to move their vessels to inland marinas where they will be less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage. Trailerable boats should be pulled from the water and stored in a place that is not prone to flooding. Those who are leaving their boats in the water are reminded to remove EPIRBs and to secure life rings, lifejackets, and small boats. These items, if not properly secured, can break free and require valuable search and rescue resources to be diverted to ensure people are not in distress. Similarly, watercraft such as jet skis, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and other similar craft should be stowed so they do not end up in the water.

· Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

· Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home, and having a plan for pets. Information can be found on the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

· Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio, and the Internet. Boaters can monitor the storm’s progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For information on Hurricane Ian’s progress and hurricane preparedness, please visit the National Hurricane Center’s webpage.

