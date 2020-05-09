Coast Guard, Portland Fire rescue 7 off vessel near Kelley Point in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Coast Guard and Portland Fire and Rescue rescued six adults and one child Saturday afternoon from a 40-foot boat taking on water in the vicinity of Kelley Point in Portland.
A Coast Guard Station Portland 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew and Fire Boat 17 removed the seven people from the vessel. No injuries were reported, and five of the boaters were taken to shore. The master of the boat and another person are assisting Tow Boat US in salvage efforts.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a mayday call over VHF-FM channel 16 at 1:05 p.m. The Station Portland crew diverted from assisting a vessel that ran aground near the I-205 Bridge and arrived on scene at 1:18 p.m. After assessing the incident, the Coast Guard crew removed five of the boaters off the Lawilila, a 40-foot trophy boat. Fire Boat 17 arrived on scene at 1:25 p.m. and removed the two other boaters.
The Lawilila reportedly hit and got stuck on a submerged piling. Initially, on-scene crews attempted to remove the boat off the piling but were unable to do so. No pollution has been reported. Salvage efforts are continuing at this time.
