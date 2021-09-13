Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308 holds change-of-command ceremony in Kiln, Mississippi

KILN, Miss. — Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308 held a change-of-command ceremony in Kiln, Saturday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Gennaro A. Ruocco transferred command of PSU 308 to Cmdr. Paul E. Green. Rear Adm. Dana Thomas, director of Health, Safety and Work-Life for the Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony. Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, commander, Pacific Area, was the virtual keynote speaker.

Ruocco served as the commanding officer of PSU 308 since September 2018 and oversaw a nine-month deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, as the commander of Maritime Security Detachment, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, Cuba.

While deployed, Ruocco managed resources and ensured crew readiness to meet operational commitments during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the deployment, PSU 308 crews spent more than 7,000 hours underway and conducted more than 18,000 hours of Anti-Terrorism Force Protection operations, surpassing mission requirements at GTMO.

In his departing remarks, Ruocco concluded, “I believe in America as we continue to lead and evaluate ourselves.”

Green comes to PSU 308 from Sector San Francisco, where he held the position of senior reserve officer.

“I am not only proud to serve, I am exceedingly proud to serve as the commanding officer of Port Security Unit 308,” Green said.

The change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

PSU 308 is a deployable specialized force that can deploy globally within 96 hours in support of regional combatant commanders by conducting Anti-Terrorism Force Protection missions in harbors and ports. Deployable specialized force units are under the control of Coast Guard’s Pacific Area command.

