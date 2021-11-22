Coast Guard, Port Authority of Jamaica work to enhance security

KINGSTON, Jamaica — U.S. Coast Guard International Port Security Program personnel conducted port-security engagements from Nov. 9-12 in Kingston, Ocho Rios, Trelawney, and Montego Bay with the Port Authority of Jamaica.

“The Port Authority of Jamaica and many of the ports demonstrate a clear commitment to port security through significant capital investment in new infrastructure over the past few years,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kate Woods, the International Port Security liaison officer to Jamaica. “However, the use of technology and equipment can pose cybersecurity threats to the maritime sector. We look forward to tackling this issue with our Jamaican partners to protect local, regional, and global maritime commerce.”

The International Port Security Program seeks to reduce risk to U.S. maritime interests, including U.S. ports and ships, and facilitate secure maritime trade globally in cooperation with global maritime trading partners. Through international port visits, the discussion and sharing of port security best practices, and the development of mutual interests in securing ships coming to the United States, the program enhances both U.S. port security and the security of the global maritime transportation system.

