Coast Guard, Port Authority of Jamaica work to enhance security

Nov 22nd, 2021 · 0 Comment
As part of an International Port Security visit, Lt. Natalie Moyer, U.S. Coast Guard, observes port operations at Kingston Freeport Terminal in Jamacia on Nov. 9, 2021. The International Port Security Program seeks to reduce risk to U.S. maritime interests, including U.S. ports and ships, and facilitate secure maritime trade globally in cooperation with global maritime trading partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kate Woods)

As part of an International Port Security visit, Lt. Natalie Moyer, U.S. Coast Guard, observes port operations at Kingston Freeport Terminal in Jamacia on Nov. 9, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kate Woods)

KINGSTON, Jamaica — U.S. Coast Guard International Port Security Program personnel conducted port-security engagements from Nov. 9-12 in Kingston, Ocho Rios, Trelawney, and Montego Bay with the Port Authority of Jamaica.

“The Port Authority of Jamaica and many of the ports demonstrate a clear commitment to port security through significant capital investment in new infrastructure over the past few years,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kate Woods, the International Port Security liaison officer to Jamaica. “However, the use of technology and equipment can pose cybersecurity threats to the maritime sector. We look forward to tackling this issue with our Jamaican partners to protect local, regional, and global maritime commerce.”

The International Port Security Program seeks to reduce risk to U.S. maritime interests, including U.S. ports and ships, and facilitate secure maritime trade globally in cooperation with global maritime trading partners. Through international port visits, the discussion and sharing of port security best practices, and the development of mutual interests in securing ships coming to the United States, the program enhances both U.S. port security and the security of the global maritime transportation system.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.