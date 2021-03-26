Coast Guard, partners searching for overdue boater off Oahu

Mar 26th, 2021

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boater off Waianae.

The 16-foot recreational vessel, “Size No Matter,” was last seen by another boater approximately 18 miles off shore Thursday at noon.

Anyone with information regarding the boaters whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

At 5:21 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a family member stating the boater departed Waianae in the morning to go fishing and did not return.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, launched an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) in response.

Once on scene the Hercules crew reported seeing debris in the area and watchstanders deployed the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) and Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews to assist with the search.

Three Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aircrews from the Kaneohe Bay-based Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37) are assisting with the search.

