Coast Guard, partners searching for missing diver off California

SAN FRANCISCO – U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, and Monterey County first responders are searching for a missing diver off Fanshell Beach, Saturday.
The 27-year-old diver is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and wearing a black wetsuit. Waterway users in the area are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to report any information to the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center at (415) 399-3547.
At 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from Coast Guard Station Monterey crewmembers describing four divers who had been caught in a rip tide off the beach. Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but one remained missing.
Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, deployed Coast Guard assets to search, and coordinated with partners agencies in the area.
Assets involved in the search so far:
- Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
- Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews
- Monterey County Fire Department rescue swimmers
- A Monterey County Fire Department response boat crew
- A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Lemoore
The weather on scene was winds of 34 mph and seas up to eight feet.
