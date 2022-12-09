Coast Guard, partners search for missing snorkeler off Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department, and Ocean Safety are searching for a missing snorkeler off Maui, Friday.
The 60 year-old female snorkeler was last seen approximately 75-yards off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Thursday, while snorkeling with her husband.
At 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Maui Fire Department of the 60 year-old female snorkeler missing due to a reported shark attack off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui. Sector Honolulu watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agency assets.
Involved in the search:
- An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew
- A Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- Maui Fire Department
- 7 Ocean Safety jet skis
- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.
