Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariner off Big Island

Dec 10th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West

HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews and partners are searching for a mariner who fell overboard approximately 150-miles southeast of Big Island, Thursday.

Multiple rescue crews are searching for a 32 year-old male who is reported to have fallen overboard late Wednesday.

Multiple air and surface Coast Guard crews are searching with assistance from the Navy, Marines, and an automated mutual-assistance vessel rescue system (AMVER) in the area.

At 4:50 p.m., Wednesday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call from the master of the commercial fishing vessel Sea Goddess reporting the situation. Sector Honolulu watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched rescue crews including partner agency assets.

Currently searching are-

  • An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew
  • -The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
  • -Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircrew
  • -Two Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (MV-22B) aircrews
  • -A Marine KC-130 aircrew
  • -The vessel Kamokuiki
  • -The crew of the Sea Goddess

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.

The weather on scene is winds of 5 mph and seas up to 6 feet.

