Coast Guard, partners rescue missing paddleboarder off Maui

HONOLULU ⎼ The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department rescued a missing stand-up paddleboarder approximately 1.25 nautical miles off Ukumehame Beach park, Friday.
The Maui County Fire Department Air 1 helicopter aircrew hoisted the missing paddleboarder and brought her safely back to shore after a Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew located her.
The paddleboarder was reported to be in stable condition.
This rescue came down to teamwork,” said Lt. Jeff Henkel, an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircraft commander. “It was a true display of inter-agency coordination at its finest. When local and federal rescue efforts combine, our search capabilities are extremely effective.”
At 8:06 p.m., Thursday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification from Maui Dispatch regarding a report of an overdue 51-year-old paddleboarder off Olowalu Beach.
The report stated the paddleboarder was last seen 100-yards off the beach wearing a blue rash guard, black leggings, and a blue personal flotation device.
Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched Coast Guard assets in response while the fire department deployed air and ground crews.
At 7:30 a.m., Friday, a Coast Guard Auxiliary air crew located a stand up paddleboarder matching the description of the missing person. The Auxiliary air crew vectored in the Maui County Fire Department Air 1 helicopter crew who deployed a rescue swimmer and recovered the paddleboarder while an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew provided overhead support.
Assets involved in search:
- An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- A Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
- An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew
- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
- Maui County Fire Department ground crews
- A Maui County Fire Department Air 1 helicopter aircrew
- A Coast Guard Auxiliary air crew
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.