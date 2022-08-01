Coast Guard, partners rescue 9 from near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water, Saturday, after their 20-foot vessel allided with an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island.
A Beaufort County dispatch officer notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 10:16 p.m., over the phone, stating a 20-foot vessel allided with an oyster bed and ejected seven adults and two children into the water.
A Coast Guard Station Tybee 29-foot Response Boat—Small boatcrew rescued the seven adults and two children from the water and received assistance from the Beaufort County Marine response boat with emergency medical services.
The seven adults and two children were then transferred by the RB-S crew and Beaufort County boatcrew to Alljoy Public Dock where EMS was waiting.
The mother and one child were taken to Memorial Health University Physicians – Children’s Care and one person to Memorial Health University Medical Center Emergency Room.
“Thanks to our training, our crew was able to rescue the seven adults and two children and provide immediate first aid,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter Guarno, Station Tybee boarding officer. “We want to stress the importance of always staying vigilant on the water especially at night due to the decrease in visibility.”
Coast Guard assets and partner agencies involved in the rescue were:
- Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Station Tybee 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
- Beaufort County Marine Response Officers
- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
