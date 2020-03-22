Coast Guard, partners rescue 5 after vessel allides with Charleston jetty

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies rescued five people after the vessel they were on allided with the southern Charleston jetty, Sunday.

The North Charleston Fire Department arrived on scene and safely removed all five people from the vessel and transferred them to a Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium which transported them to Ripley Light Marina.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston received a report from Sea Tow that the 52-foot sport fisher Strike Finder, had allided with the southern Charleston jetty with five people aboard.

A Station Charleston RB-M boat crew, an Air Facility Charleston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and various partner agency assets launched to assist.

Sector Charleston watchstanders contacted the M/V MSC Antonia, which was making its inbound transit, and the pilot aboard reported he could see a sport fisher on the southern jetty. Watchstanders were able to get in touch with one of the persons aboard the sport fisher via cell phone and who reported they were stuck on the southern jetty, taking on water and wearing life jackets.

There were no reported injuries and the vessel owner will arrange salvage.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

“The immediate and swift response of our Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews along with our Charleston area maritime partners was vital in safely rescuing all five people from the vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Reilly Taggart, Sector Charleston Command Center Watchstander. “This case is a good example of how we regularly work together with many different agencies to respond to those in need.”

Involved in the rescue were:

Coast Guard Station Charleston

Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

North Charleston Fire Department

Sullivan’s Island Fire Department

Mount Pleasant Fire Department

Charleston Fire Department

Charleston Pilots

TowBoat U.S.

Sea Tow

