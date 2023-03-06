Coast Guard, partners rescue 4 boaters near Dauphin Island

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, rescued four boaters after their vessel began to take on water near Dauphin Island, Alabama, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call over VHF channel 16 at 5:17 a.m. Sunday from the 90-foot commercial fishing vessel Lady Lily reporting their vessel was taking on water with four people aboard.
Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
The Station Dauphin Island boatcrew arrived on scene and noticed the fishing vessel aground, but could not reach the vessel do to shallow water depth. The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, airlifted one of the boaters due to medical concerns, and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile.
The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew returned to the fishing vessel to assist in rescuing the remaining three boaters. The Jayhawk rescue swimmer and an Alabama Marine Resource boatcrew transferred the three boaters to the Station Dauphin Island boatcrew. The boaters were then transported to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Dauphin Island.
All four boaters were last reported in stable condition.
“The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded, and in working together, completed another successful search and rescue case,” said Ensign Moriya French, Coast Guard Sector Mobile, command duty officer. “As a reminder, please continue to practice safe boating, always wear a personal flotation device, and have a means of radio and telephone communications when on the water.”
Involved in the rescue were:
- Coast Guard Sector Mobile
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Alabama Marine Resources
- Alabama Marine Police
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.