Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 mariners off Maui

Jan 6th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA3 Luke Clayton

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA3 Luke Clayton

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department rescued two mariners aboard a disabled watercraft off Peahi, Thursday.

The disabled watercraft was located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew who vectored in a Maui County Fire Boat to tow the mariners back to shore.

At 11 p.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received reports regarding a disabled watercraft 2 nautical miles north of Peahi. A friend of the two mariners reported receiving a text message stating the watercraft was having engine issues and they were requesting Coast Guard assistance.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed a Dolphin helicopter, HC-130 Hercules and Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry crews to assist.

Maui County Fire Department also dispatched ground crews and a fire boat crew in response.

At 3:15 a.m., Thursday, the Dolphin helicopter crew located the disabled watercraft and vectored in the fire boat crew who put the watercraft in tow back to the Maliko boat ramp while the Hercules aircrew provided overhead support.

Both mariners were reported to be in good condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts


Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.