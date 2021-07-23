Coast Guard, partners medevac mariners off Kauai

Jul 23rd, 2021 · 0 Comment
MH-60 Seahawk helicopter (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Cody

MH-60 Seahawk helicopter File Photo (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Cody M. Deccio)

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Navy successfully rescued two mariners from the shores off Kilauea, Kilua, Thursday.

A Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60 Seahawk aircrew transported the mariners to Lihue airport where they were met by EMS.

They were reported to be in stable condition.

“This case highlights the importance of strong partnerships with our fellow armed services,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabrina Slack, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Through coordination with the Navy, we were able to successfully rescue two members of our Hawaii community.”

At 7:05 p.m., Thursday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report that two mariners aboard a 14-foot recreational vessel were overdue. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to local boaters, launched an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Kauai Response Boat-Medium crew.

A Navy MH-60 Seahawk aircrew joined the search after midnight and began conducting searches closer to shore. The MH-60 aircrew located the two mariners at the base of a cliff on the shoreline just east of Kilauea lighthouse and hoisted them to safety.

Tags: · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.