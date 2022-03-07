Coast Guard, partners continue search for missing swimmer off Kauai

Mar 7th, 2022 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard and Kauai County first responders continue to search for a 26-year-old missing swimmer off Lumaha’i Beach, Kauai, March 7, 2022. First responders established an Incident Command Post to coordinate the search between the partner agencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Kauai/Released)

The Coast Guard and Kauai County first responders continue to search for a 26-year-old missing swimmer off Lumaha’i Beach, Kauai, March 7, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Kauai)

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Kauai County first responders continue to search for a 26-year-old missing swimmer off Lumaha’i Beach, Monday.

The male swimmer is described as wearing dark-blue shorts, no shirt, and 3 gold chains. Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and anyone with information is requested to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.

At 1:07 p.m., Saturday, Kauai County Dispatch received a report from a good Samaritan at Lumaha’i beach who witnessed two swimmers in distress 200-yards off shore. One of the swimmers was able to make it back to the beach while the other remained missing.

Coast Guard Station Kauai launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew in response and notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders who issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry.

First responders from the Kauai Fire Department, Kauai Ocean Safety, Kauai Police Department, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources were also deployed to search and an incident command post was established.

Involved in the search so far:

  •  Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry
  • Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews
  • Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews
  • Kauai Fire Department Air 1 Helicopter crew
  • Ocean Safety Jet Ski operators
  • Kauai Fire Department ground crews
  • Kauai Police Department officers
  • Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources responders

The weather on scene is winds of 7 mph and seas up to 4 feet.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.