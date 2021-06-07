Coast Guard, partners complete oil spill cleanup in Steamboat Creek, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies concluded the cleanup and assessments for an oil spill in Steamboat Creek in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday.

Cleanup efforts started after an on-shore waste oil tank overflowed on Monday, May 24th and were completed today.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia pollution responders, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Norfolk Fire Marshal’s Office worked in conjunction with the responsible party and other federal, state, and local agencies to coordinate cleanup operations and assess impacts.

Pollution teams removed approximately 250 bags of oiled debris and approximately 200 gallons of oil from the water.

600 feet of hard boom was removed from the water on Thursday. In total, approximately 10,000 feet of sorbent material was deployed and recovered during the 14-day cleanup effort.

The responsible party will continue to monitor the site.

To date, there have been no observed impacts to wildlife. This incident remains under investigation.

Read the initial story here.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.