Coast Guard, partner agency rescues 9 people near Lake Worth Inlet

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew and rescued boaters pose for a photo near Lake Worth Inlet, Florida, August 1, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew, a commercial salvage boat crew and good Samaritans rescued nine people after their vessel overturned. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew, a partner agency and good Samaritans rescued nine people from the water after their vessel overturned, Sunday, near Lake Worth Inlet, Florida.

The mariners were safely returned to shore by the Lake Worth Inlet small boat rescue crew, and they were reported to be in good health.

A Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstander received notification via VHF-FM Channel 16 from a good Samaritan at approximately 5 p.m. reporting an overturned vessel with nine people in the water.

“It’s important to remember to always wear a life jacket while taking part in activities on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Hernandez, a boatswain’s mates at Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet. “Wearing proper protective gear could save your life.”

Here are some safety tips to remember to boat safe and boat responsibly: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It is imperative to always check the weather and water conditions before you take out your vessel.

