Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 9 from aground vessel on Tybee Creek

Aug 2nd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Station Tybee, Georgia 29-Foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Tybee 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew and Georgia Department of Natural Resources personnel rescued nine people after their 21-foot vessel became aground on Tybee Creek, Saturday.

The Station Tybee boat crew and Georgia DNR crew arrived on scene and embarked the people from the vessel. They were taken to awaiting emergency medical services at a local restaurant on Tybee Island near the incident, and five people were treated for injuries.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a report at 4:15 p.m., from Georgia DNR stating a 21-foot vessel was aground on Tybee Creek with five people aboard and four people in the water. It was reported four people were ejected from the vessel. A Station Tybee boat crew was directed to launch.

After the nine were transferred to EMS, the Station Tybee crew returned to the grounded vessel to dewater it. A commercial salvage crew also responded and towed the vessel back to Hogans Marina.

