Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 near St. Catherines Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard and Georgia Department of Natural Resources rescued two people from a sailing vessel taking on water two miles offshore of St. Catherines Sound, Monday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew hoisted a woman from the sailing vessel Garden of Eden and Georgia Department of Natural Resources boat crew removed a man.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a report from a commercial salvage company at 11:55 a.m., stating a 47-foot sailing vessel was taking on water and they were losing communication with the sailing vessel.

Air Station Savannah transported the woman to Hunter Army Airfield and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources boat crew transported the man to a local boat ramp.

The vessel was salvaged.

No injuries were reported.

