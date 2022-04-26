Coast Guard, partner agencies to hold mass casualty exercise Wednesday

ASTORIA, Ore. – Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, alongside state and local agencies, are scheduled to hold an active shooter drill Wednesday at Sector Columbia River in Warrenton from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Warrenton and Astoria residents should expect a large number of first responders, equipment, sirens, and simulated gunfire. This is a test of personnel and equipment and will not pose a threat to the public.
Due to operational considerations, no media will be allowed at Sector Columbia River during the training.
Organized by the Coast Guard, this important drill will simulate a full-scale response to a large-scale attack. It will include coordination between the following responding agencies:
- Coast Guard
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Warrenton Police Department
- Astoria Police Department
- Clatsop County Sherriff’s Office
- MEDIX
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
