Coast Guard, partner agencies to hold mass casualty exercise Wednesday

ASTORIA, Ore. – Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, alongside state and local agencies, are scheduled to hold an active shooter drill Wednesday at Sector Columbia River in Warrenton from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Warrenton and Astoria residents should expect a large number of first responders, equipment, sirens, and simulated gunfire. This is a test of personnel and equipment and will not pose a threat to the public.

Due to operational considerations, no media will be allowed at Sector Columbia River during the training.

Organized by the Coast Guard, this important drill will simulate a full-scale response to a large-scale attack. It will include coordination between the following responding agencies:

Coast Guard

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Warrenton Police Department

Astoria Police Department

Clatsop County Sherriff’s Office

MEDIX

Columbia Memorial Hospital

