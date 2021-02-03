Coast Guard, partner agencies suspend search for missing person

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard and partner agencies suspended search efforts at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday for a missing mariner in Lake Washington.
A Formula One jet boat was found bumping against a dock Tuesday near Juanita Bay; the engine was running in neutral with a cellphone and wallet on board.
“Suspending search efforts is always an extremely difficult decision,” said Randy Corbett, search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. “The areas of concern were highly saturated by Coast Guard members and multiple partner agencies. Without locating the person or signs of distress, we have chosen to suspend the search, pending further developments. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the missing.”
On Tuesday at 2:22 p.m., watchstanders at Sector Puget Sound received notification from Kirkland Fire Dispatch that a jet boat belonging to a missing person had been located. Sector Puget Sound command center immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and started search and rescue efforts after the report.
Video taken at Kenmore Marina confirmed that the vessel had launched that morning with one person aboard, and reports from family confirmed that the person had intended to take the vessel from Kenmore to Blake Island.
Rescue crews completed 14 different search patterns and covered 55-square miles over 21.33 hours of searching.
Crews and assets that assisted in the search:
- Coast Guard Cutter Osprey and crew, an 87-foot patrol boat;
- Station Seattle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and crew;
- Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew;
- Kirkland Fire Department;
- King County Sheriff’s Office marine unit and crew;
- Seattle Police Department marine unit and crew;
- Mercer island marine unit and crew;
- Good Samaritan vessel crews.
