Coast Guard, partner agencies suspend search for missing diver off Daytona Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search Monday for Jim Evans, a 50-year-old male diver, who went missing Friday approximately 30 miles east of Daytona Beach.

The Coast Guard and partners searched approximately 5, 297 square miles for 100 search hours.

At 11:57 a.m. Friday, a 28-foot center console dive vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders that Evans went missing while diving.

A Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew were launched. The search for Evans continued for more than three days by multiple agencies both on and below the surface of the water.

“This afternoon I have made the decision to suspend the search for Mr. Jim Evans,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “The Coast Guard and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the Evans family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time.”

“I am incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support in the Daytona Beach community and for all the volunteers, from Jacksonville to Cape Canaveral, who took to the sea throughout this search effort. I am indebted to our many mission partners: Florida Fish and Wildlife, Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office who contributed to the search.” said Vlaun.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Clearwater

HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew from Air Station Clearwater

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Ponce de Leon Inlet

Coast Guard Cutter Heron

Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack

