Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for overdue kayaker

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker on Cross Tide Creek inland of St. Catherine’s Island, Saturday.

Missing is David Larkin, 53.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a notification from a concerned family member stating Larkin departed from his residence on the south Newport River and intended to transit Cross Tide Creek to Half Moon Marina and did not return when expected. He is reportedly wearing brown clothes and in a brown kayak.

Searching are:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crews

McIntosh County Fire Department

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Sea Tow

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Charleston at (843) 740-7050