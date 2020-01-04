Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for overdue kayaker

The Coast Guard along with partner agencies search for David Larkin, a 53-year-old overdue kayaker, Jan. 4, 2020. At 8 p.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a notification from a concerned family member stating that Larkin departed from Belvedere Island Plantation and intended to transit Cross Tide Creek to Half Moon Marina and did not return when expected. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard along with partner agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker on Cross Tide Creek inland of St. Catherine’s Island, Saturday.

Missing is David Larkin, 53.

At 8 p.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a notification from a concerned family member stating Larkin departed from his residence on the south Newport River and intended to transit Cross Tide Creek to Half Moon Marina and did not return when expected. He is reportedly wearing brown clothes and in a brown kayak.


Searching are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews
  • Coast Guard Station Tybee Island boat crews
  • McIntosh County Fire Department
  • Georgia Department of Natural Resources
  • Sea Tow

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Charleston at (843) 740-7050

