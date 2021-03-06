Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for missing person in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 7 p.m. stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel. The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.
Involved with the search are:
- A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.