Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for missing person in Lake Pontchartrain

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 7 p.m. stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel. The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.

Involved with the search are:

  • A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

