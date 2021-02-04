Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for man near Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who reportedly went missing after falling overboard on a 30-foot commercial fishing vessel near Buckman Bridge south of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Thursday.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a report from an off-duty police officer stating a vessel was unmanned and running in circles near the Buckman Bridge.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received notification at approximately 8:00 a.m.and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast over VHF channel-16 notifying all mariners to keep a sharp lookout for 19 year-old-man who was reported missing.
Also searching are crews from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Florida Fish & Wildlife, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and dive unit.
