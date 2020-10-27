Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for man in Port of Savannah

Oct 27th, 2020
Coast Guard Station Tybee, Georgia 29-Foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard in the Port of Savannah, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received notification at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday from Georgia Port Authority stating a 70-year-old man fell off the vessel Maersk Tukang and did not resurface.

Coast Guard assets involved in search:

  • MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
  • A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island

Also searching are crews from Department of Natural Resources, Savannah Fire and Rescue, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Fire and Rescue.

