Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for man in Port of Savannah

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard in the Port of Savannah, Tuesday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received notification at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday from Georgia Port Authority stating a 70-year-old man fell off the vessel Maersk Tukang and did not resurface.
Coast Guard assets involved in search:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
- A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island
Also searching are crews from Department of Natural Resources, Savannah Fire and Rescue, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Fire and Rescue.
